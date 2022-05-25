WATCH: Interviewing Roxham Road refugees on their journey into Canada

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

Roxham Road is the controversial irregular crossing that is currently the subject of much discussion in the Quebec National Assembly. Indeed, the Premier, François Legault, and the Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration, Jean Boulet, have called for the closure of this crossing due to the lack of resources and services available to these people. This year, if the trend continues, more than 36,000 illegal immigrants will cross the border. This is causing and will cause significant pressure on our health, economic and social systems.

Unfortunately, the request was denied by the federal government. We know that there are sometimes more than a hundred migrants who ask for asylum through this route every day, but what do we know about the events, once the RCMP has proceeded to arrest them? This is what was discussed in this video. Many of the migrants were asked about the journey they had to go through in order to integrate into Canadian society. Now, what will be the repercussions of their arrest?

Le chemin Roxham est le passage irrégulier, très controversé, qui fait beaucoup jaser en ce moment à l’assemblée national du Québec. Effectivement, le premier ministre, François Legault, et le ministre de l’Immigration, de la Francisation et de l’Intégration, Jean Boulet, ont réclamé la fermeture de ce passage, dû au manque de ressources dans les services disponibles pour ces gens. Cette année, si la tendance se maintient, plus de 36 000 immigrants illégaux passeront la frontière. Ceci provoque et provoquera une pression importante sur notre système de santé,

économique et social.

Malheureusement, la demande a été refusée par le gouvernement fédéral. Nous savons qu’il y a parfois plus d’une centaine de migrants qui demande l’asile, par ce chemin, chaque jour, mais que savons-nous sur les évènements, une fois que la GRC a procédé à leur arrestation? C’est ce qui a été discuté dans cette vidéo. Plusieurs migrants se sont fait interroger sur le parcours qu’ils ont dû traverser afin d'intégrer la société canadienne. Maintenant, quelles seront les répercussions de leur arrestation?