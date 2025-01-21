WATCH: Jagmeet Singh EXPOSED for leveraging Alberta oil in tariff spat

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was taken to task for his hypocrisy on oil and gas on Monday after he supported export tariffs on Alberta energy despite opposing new pipelines.

“Is there not some culpability there in the fact that we are so vulnerable as an export market when it comes to our energy to just the U.S.?” asked CTV News host Vassy Kapelos. “There's no doubt that diversification is important,” replied Singh.

“We need to be able to produce more in our own country. We need to refine more in our own country,” he added.

Singh pivoted to blame the Liberals and Conservatives, claiming they’ve both failed to “develop a more developed economy.”

CTV's Vassy Kapelos masterfully exposes Jagmeet Singh's hypocrisy on using Alberta's oil as economic leverage but opposing the development of Canada's oil industry to lessen Canada's dependence on the US market. Watch the whole thing. pic.twitter.com/Vg1zMfGR34 — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) January 21, 2025

“Mr. Singh, I’m asking you about oil,” Kapelos asked again. “You have been opposed to pipelines that would allow for Canada to export its oil to other places other than the United States. Was that a mistake?” she asked, seeking clarification.

“I don't think that's relevant right now to the question of tariffs being imposed on Canada,” he replied, “and in response to us being willing to do whatever is necessary.”

He immediately took potshots at Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith for not agreeing to impose export tariffs on Alberta oil and gas, a staple industry for the province.

“I think in negotiating you need to have all your tools ready to go and you escalate them as necessary,” Singh said. “We need to respond if there are tariffs with tariffs in kind.”