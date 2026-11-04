WATCH: Masked COWARDS try to INTIMIDATE Rebel News at Melbourne Counter-Protest

In my last report I showed you how diverse and well-behaved the patriots were at Sunday's rally against mass migration. This time I crossed over to the left-wing counter-protest, and after what happened at the last protest we covered, I brought 10 bodyguards with me. As you're about to see, we needed every single one of them.

Aussie Patriots Have Had ENOUGH: Inside the Melbourne rally the left called racist A pro-Australia rally in Melbourne's CBD on Sunday drew migrants, sixth-generation Australians and self-described former lefties, many of whom said they had felt unsafe carrying the flag into their own city.

Only a handful of counter-protesters were willing to say why they'd come. One said Pauline Hanson is "a toxic person" and dismissed the many Asian Australians at the patriots' rally as her "token group" and "useful idiots". Most of the rest simply didn't want to talk. They wanted to shout.

A striking number had their faces covered, and the same question kept coming at them from around the protest: if your cause is a good one, why hide? It never got a straight answer. Instead came a torrent of four-letter words, the usual tired smears about me, jibes about my height and, from one woman, the explanation that she was "protecting myself as a woman". Another declared we were "irrelevant" and headed home, which made you wonder why he'd turned up in the first place.

Footage like this only exists because of my security team, and it costs thousands of dollars every time we hit the streets. If you want us out there showing you what the mainstream media won't, chip in at ProtectAvi.com.

What really got under their skin was the security, with one protester sneering about "10 steroid-induced blokes".

Not everyone on that street was hostile. Passers-by stopped to back us, chants of "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie" broke out, and a local busker played something so good I gave a busker money for the first time in my life.

The contrast with the patriots couldn't have been sharper. One side waved the Australian flag and happily explained why they were there, while the other hid behind masks and couldn't, or wouldn't, tell anyone what they were protesting. They're not free from scrutiny anymore, and you could see how much that bothered them.

None of this footage exists without my security team, and it costs thousands of dollars every time we hit the streets. If you want us at every protest, showing you what the mainstream media won't, please chip in at ProtectAvi.com. I cannot do it without you.