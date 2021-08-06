WATCH: Massive protest in Melbourne as SIXTH 'snap lockdown' declared

Victoria is officially back under lockdown — for the SIXTH time!



The call to shut down the state was made two days ago with only a four-hour warning.



Dan Andrews simply decided it was time to put everyone back under house arrest, leaning on the same tired and overused excuses of rising cases (a grand total of six as of today).



The premier declared, "we only have one chance to get this right".



In response, over a thousand protesters took to the streets of Melbourne an hour before the lockdown officially began to march against these senseless and never-ending restrictions that have gripped my home state for well over a year.



The protest was entirely peaceful. That is until the police turned on the demonstrators and began attacking them.



Even I was roughed up by one of the officers while trying to dodge the melee.



Despite what the mainstream media is saying, protesters did not start the violence. I was there to capture the entire march and have the video evidence.





WATCH & SHARE ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­the violent police reaction to the protest right here:





This is why the Communist Party of China is mocking Australia for the enforcement of these restrictions.