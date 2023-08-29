WATCH: Megyn Kelly commends Rebel News, comments on 'Male Teacher with Giant Fake Breasts'

E-transfer (Canada):

The Megan Kelly Show recently covered the topic of Kayla Lemieux, the 'Male Teacher with Giant Fake Breasts.'

Stu Burguiere, the host of BlazeTV's "Stu Does America," and Dave Marcus, a columnist and author, joined Megyn Kelly for the discussion.

The trio reacted to this Rebel News report from David Menzies:

Lemieux has recently been reassigned to a different school since being removed from the classroom last school year. Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in Hamilton is making arrangements for Lemieux, who previously identified as a man and now identifies as a woman.

"I don’t think Kayla should be employed at any school," said host Megyn Kelly.

According to The Toronto Sun, "Principal Tom Fisher said the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board school has 'an obligation to uphold individual rights and treat everyone with dignity and respect' and 'should the school be subject to any disruptions or protests; we are committed to communicating with you as openly and as frequently as possible to ensure student safety — and to share any operational plans.'"

Kelly and her two guests agreed that the situation with Lemieux just goes to show how 'gender identity politics' have spiralled out of control.

Rebel News will continue to bring updates on this story.