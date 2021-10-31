WATCH: Neil Oliver on the hypocrisy of environmentalists and COP26

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

In his monologue, Neil Oliver of GB News talks about how politicians and the left are transitioning from the COVID crisis to the environmental crisis to keep people scared and controlled.

He speaks about how while environmental activists and politicians can fly around from conference to conference in private jets, regular people should be eating bugs and not taking planes let alone jets.

On the COP26 climate summit taking place in Glasgow Neil said: