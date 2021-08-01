WATCH NOW: Closing arguments in our Supreme Court constitutional challenge
WATCH LIVE: Kerry Cotterill v Finn Romanes and Brett Sutton
On October 13, we filed a blockbuster lawsuit in Victoria's supreme court challenging Dan Andrews' restrictions on protest in the name of health.
Read the lawsuit here:
After two intense days in court, today, the state and our world-class constitutional barrister, Kathleen Foley, will be giving their closing arguments.
WATCH LIVE HERE from 10am
And if you’re as grateful for the work of our legal team as I am, please help me crowdfund their fees, by clicking here. (Thank you.)
**If there’s any surplus in the legal defence fund left over after this trial, we’ll apply it to our Fight The Fines project, to help other Australians whose lockdown tickets we’re fighting in court.
