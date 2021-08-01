WATCH NOW: Closing arguments in our Supreme Court constitutional challenge

WATCH LIVE: Kerry Cotterill v Finn Romanes and Brett Sutton

WATCH NOW: Closing arguments in our Supreme Court constitutional challenge
Remove Ads

On October 13, we filed a blockbuster lawsuit in Victoria's supreme court challenging Dan Andrews' restrictions on protest in the name of health.

Read the lawsuit here:

After two intense days in court, today, the state and our world-class constitutional barrister, Kathleen Foley, will be giving their closing arguments.

WATCH LIVE HERE from 10am

And if you’re as grateful for the work of our legal team as I am, please help me crowdfund their fees, by clicking here. (Thank you.)

**If there’s any surplus in the legal defence fund left over after this trial, we’ll apply it to our Fight The Fines project, to help other Australians whose lockdown tickets we’re fighting in court.

 

Australia Save Victoria
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Save Victoria

SAVE VICTORIA

2053 Donors
Goal: 5000 Donors

Donate
Save Victoria trial redirect
  • By Rebel News

Supreme Court challenge against Dan Andrew’s lockdown laws!

WATCH NOW
Toot to Boot Redirect

Buy your Toot to Boot t-shirt today!

Buy Now

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.