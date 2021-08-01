WATCH NOW: Closing arguments in our Supreme Court constitutional challenge

Please help us crowdfund our urgent lockdown constitutional challenge filed in Victoria.

On October 13, we filed a blockbuster lawsuit in Victoria's supreme court challenging Dan Andrews' restrictions on protest in the name of health.

Read the lawsuit here:

After two intense days in court, today, the state and our world-class constitutional barrister, Kathleen Foley, will be giving their closing arguments.

WATCH LIVE HERE from 10am



And if you’re as grateful for the work of our legal team as I am, please help me crowdfund their fees, by clicking here. (Thank you.)