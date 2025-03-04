WATCH: Pierre Poilievre's response to President Trump's tariffs

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Tuesday, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre pledged to stand with the hardworking Canadians impacted by President Trump's new tariffs and fight back as required.

"At 12:01am, President Trump stabbed America's best friend in the back," said Poilievre. "My message to the president is this: Canada will fight back. We will defend our people, and our economy, and we will put Canada first," he added.

The Conservative leader also cautioned the Liberals against using funds collected from retaliatory tariffs to go on another massive spending spree and create higher inflation.

Poilievre cautions the Liberals against using funds collected from retaliatory tariffs for new government spending programs.



He says the Liberals must not use "this crisis to once again launch a debt-fuelled, money printing spending spree" that will drive up inflation. pic.twitter.com/s7iJET1cgq — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 4, 2025

While Poilievre acknowledged that Canada's economy will suffer as a result of the steep 25% tariffs, he warned President Trump that America's economy will suffer as well.

"There's no doubt that our economy will suffer. But so will yours, President Trump. In fact, you're already paying the price, with trillions of dollars erased in stock market value over the last month of these threats," he said.

"Already Americans are paying higher gas prices, as at midnight, a new American gas tax kicked in on U.S. working-class taxpayers and motorists. Your workers will soon start losing jobs, jobs they had upgrading Canadian raw materials, which by the way you were getting at an incredible and ridiculous bargain," Poilievre added.

Poilievre appears likely to face off against Liberal leadership frontrunner Mark Carney in Canada's next federal election this year.