WATCH: Police THREATEN journalist at home warning him NOT to cover protest

Rukshan Fernando is an independent journalist whose frontline reports from the four Melbourne lockdowns have been widely viewed.

So much so that Victoria Police feel threatened by his work.

Three officers were sent to Mr Fernando's home to hand-deliver a warning to the journalist not to attend Saturday's lockdown protest.

The letter addressed to Mr Fernando was personally signed by Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius.

However, Rukshan was not deterred and covered the protest as usual.

Watch and share what happened when I caught up with the brave reporter at the event police him warned not to attend.

Coronavirus Australia lockdown
