WATCH: Police THREATEN journalist at home warning him NOT to cover protest
Rukshan Fernando is an independent journalist whose frontline reports from the four Melbourne lockdowns have been widely viewed.
So much so that Victoria Police feel threatened by his work.
Three officers were sent to Mr Fernando's home to hand-deliver a warning to the journalist not to attend Saturday's lockdown protest.
The letter addressed to Mr Fernando was personally signed by Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius.
However, Rukshan was not deterred and covered the protest as usual.
Watch and share what happened when I caught up with the brave reporter at the event police him warned not to attend.
Follow Rukshan's great work:
Spread the Word!
- By Avi Yemini
Help fund our lawsuit against the State of Victoria
3384 Donors
Goal: 5000 Donors
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.