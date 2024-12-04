WATCH: Professors address DEI in academia at Commons science and research committee

Five professors shared their insights and criticisms of diversity, equity and inclusion at a House of Commons committee.

Rebel News
  |   December 04, 2024   |   News

Diversity, equity and inclusion in academia was an issue brought to the forefront of the House of Commons during a recent science and research committee hearing.

Five professors of varying fields and from different schools raised issues with the way DEI programs have been injected into the learning environment. The speakers included:

  • Eric Kaufman, professor of politics at the University of Buckingham
  • Jeremy Kerr, professor of biology at the University of Ottawa
  • Christopher Dummit, professor of Canadian history at Trent University
  • Bruce Pardy, professor of law, Queen's University
  • Daniel O'Donnell, professor of English at the University of Lethbridge

Over the course of an hour, the professors delivered remarks and answered questions from MPs on the committee. Watch their full testimony above.

