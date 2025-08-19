WATCH: Protesters face off against Islamic public prayer in Montreal

August 17 — Amid persistent rain in Montreal, counter-protesters gathered outside Notre-Dame Basilica for the second consecutive week to oppose weekly street prayers organized by Montreal4Palestine, a group with a pro-Hamas stance.

These prayers, held in public spaces, have sparked controversy since October 7, 2023, following a surge in anti-Israel demonstrations and antisemitic incidents. Last week, flyers published by the group referenced Yahya Sinwar, the former Hamas leader behind the 2023 massacre in Israel.

Protesters emphasized defending Quebec’s secular values and identity. One supporter stated, “It's been a rough 21 or so months since October 2023 and since we've had a lot of pro-Palestinian protests in the street that have been extremely hateful, somewhat violent... It's important to stand up for what's right, to be on the right side of history.”

Léo Dupire, from the group Quebec Fier, highlighted Islamist provocations: “For several weeks now, even months, we have been seeing Islamists… these are literally Islamist provocations, right in front of the most important church in Montreal. And we find that unacceptable.”

An immigrant of 27 years expressed fear: “I came here 27 years ago to live in a quiet place. Now the terrorism of Islam has arrived here. I don’t have to be afraid to walk on the streets. I don’t have to be afraid to wear a Jewish symbol.”

Critics pointed to political inaction and double standards. One said, “The fundamental problem here is not so much these provocations themselves, but the fact that we have a very large number of people living in our territory who do not share our values and who are Islamists.”

Another decried electoralism: “There is a very clear double standard. In my opinion, what follows from all this is electoralism.”

The standoff intensified as Montreal4Palestine arrived, chanting and accusing opponents of racism, while counter-protesters waved Quebec flags, asserting, “We are Québécois, we have our own values… we must adopt the Quebec way of life.”

Despite calls for bans, no action has been taken, fuelling ongoing debates in Quebec over immigration, secularism, and freedom of expression.