WATCH: Quebec City residents share their perspectives on Klaus Schwab and the WEF

On Monday, May 23, on the second day of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, I spoke with Quebec City residents to get their opinions on the annual gathering of the rich and powerful elite. We sent 7 of our journalists, on the spot, to cover the events and show the other side of the story of this organization that seems to have lost the trust of the majority of the population.

This was a meeting that focused a lot on climate change however several elites arrived by private jet. Here we have a fine example of hypocrisy. Despite this, a portion of the population does not seem to know about this organization or considers all the criticism of it to be a far-fetched conspiracy theory.

This does not prevent the World Economic Forum from taking control of the decisions for countries around the globe. I wanted to know what percentage of people would recognize the picture of Klaus Schwab, President and founder of the World Economic Forum, and also to get their perspective on the famous sentence: "you will own nothing and you will be happy."

Visit www.wefreports.com to see all of our coverage from the event in Davos.