WATCH: The Democracy Fund launches animated video series focused on civil liberties

The Canadian civil liberties charity The Democracy Fund has launched a new animated video series to serve as an educational resource on civil liberties and ethics in Canada.

The charity's mandate states that its aim is to "advance and maintain substantive constitutional rights in Canada, through public education and strategic litigation". The Democracy Fund has released two videos in the series so far, presented by the organization's in-house Pandemic Ethics Scholar Dr. Julie Ponesse.

The first video explains why Canada's Constitution is so important, and discusses key points of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms:

The second video explores the ethics of cancel culture and how it relates to the function of democracy in our society today:

