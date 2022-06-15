WATCH: Top epidemiologist for Public Health Agency of Canada admits never recommending vaccination of air travellers

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by lawyer Keith Wilson to discuss his vaccine mandate Charter challenge in light of the recent announcement from the federal government claiming that they will be 'suspending' the restrictions beginning June 20.

While the federal government is urging Mr. Wilson to drop the lawsuit, he is continuing forward with it. "This is clearly something the court needs to rule on. The government said numerous times...that they will reinvoke the travel mandates without hesitation, they will reinvoke the federal worker and airport worker mandates without hesitation. So we're going to take them on their word and we want this to go to court," said Mr. Wilson. Shockingly, Mr. Wilson asserts that during his cross-examination of the head epidemiologist for the Public Health Agency of Canada, she admitted that they never recommended the vaccination of air travellers to the federal government as a mitigation strategy. "She volunteered that the reason is that the scientific evidence doesn't support that it would be effective," Mr. Wilson said.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

