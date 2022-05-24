WATCH: U.S. journalist Jack Posobiec detained in Davos by Swiss police
Savanah Hernandez, a friend of Rebel News accompanying the team in Davos, witnessed U.S. journalist Jack Posobiec being detained outside a cafe by Swiss police wearing specialized WEF patches.
While reporting from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, U.S. journalist Jack Posobiec was temporarily detained by Swiss police sporting WEF patches outside of a restaurant.
The police refused to give details as to why they were apprehending the well-known journalist.
Independent journalist Savanah Hernandez, who is working with our Rebel News team in Davos, was on the scene to shine a light on the situation and offer some perspective as to why the enforcement arm of the WEF is focused on targeting and keeping tabs on independent journalists whose reporting may diverge from the prevailing mainstream narrative.
