WATCH: U.S. journalist Jack Posobiec detained in Davos by Swiss police

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

While reporting from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, U.S. journalist Jack Posobiec was temporarily detained by Swiss police sporting WEF patches outside of a restaurant.

The police refused to give details as to why they were apprehending the well-known journalist.

Independent journalist Savanah Hernandez, who is working with our Rebel News team in Davos, was on the scene to shine a light on the situation and offer some perspective as to why the enforcement arm of the WEF is focused on targeting and keeping tabs on independent journalists whose reporting may diverge from the prevailing mainstream narrative.

To stay up-to-date on all of our reporting from the World Economic Forum, visit www.wefreports.com