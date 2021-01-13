Watch what happened when Covid-cops tried to ARREST this mother in Sydney today

Today, NSW police followed a young mother out of a shopping centre in Sydney then attempted to search and arrest her for not wearing a mask.

Deejai Barker posted the ordeal on Facebook.

The single mother was with her two children at the time.

After arresting the woman and snatching her bag for refusing to show a mask exemption, the officer goes off to call his sergeant and returns without a mask to apologise.

 

  • By Avi Yemini

