Watch what happened when Covid-cops tried to ARREST this mother in Sydney today
Today, NSW police followed a young mother out of a shopping centre in Sydney then attempted to search and arrest her for not wearing a mask.
Deejai Barker posted the ordeal on Facebook.
The single mother was with her two children at the time.
After arresting the woman and snatching her bag for refusing to show a mask exemption, the officer goes off to call his sergeant and returns without a mask to apologise.
- By Avi Yemini
