Watchdog warning: your tax dollars are funding UN ‘terrorists’

The United Nations official who once received a red carpet welcome on Australian national television is now at the centre of a massive international legal storm involving secret lobbyist funding and a "ruined" personal life due to U.S. sanctions.

I caught up with Hillel Neuer, executive director of the Geneva-based UN Watch, at the International Conference on Combating Antisemitism to discuss the ongoing saga of Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur for the Palestinians. Albanese has been a lightning rod for criticism in Australia, but Neuer’s latest findings suggest her position may now be untenable.

"We found that she did not tell the truth," Neuer told me bluntly. While Albanese originally claimed her trip to Australia and New Zealand was entirely UN-funded, a committee of her own peers later confirmed she accepted external money.

The sources of that funding are particularly damning. Investigations revealed that the Australian Friends of Palestine Association (AFOPA) sponsored her travel — a group that has openly praised Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the horrific October 7th terrorist attacks.

"One of the most murderous, evil terrorists in the world was praised by the group that funded her travel... contrary to what she had said," Neuer noted.

The scandal has now moved from travel receipts to the legality of her very title. Neuer explained that when her term was up for renewal in April 2025, the UN ignored formal objections from several member states. Under UN rules, any opposition should have triggered a vote. Instead, the UN leadership allegedly bypassed regulations to announce her "automatic" reappointment.

"Legally, she was never reappointed," Neuer claimed. "The UN trampled its own rules, and the result is that she doesn't have immunity."

This lack of immunity has left Albanese exposed. She is currently being sued for defamation in a US federal court by Christian advocacy groups, and the U.S. State Department has effectively neutralised her through targeted sanctions.

Neuer revealed the personal toll these measures have taken: "She said her life has been ruined. She can’t access bank accounts, use a credit card, or even reserve a hotel room. No one wants to talk to her because she’s been sanctioned ... and that's the result of our exposing her crimes and corruption.”

When I asked if Albanese is a lone actor or a symptom of a deeper malaise, Neuer was unsparing. He described her as the "most pernicious supporter of terrorism" currently at the UN, thriving in a "gap in accountability" because rapporteurs aren't standard employees.

Despite the corruption, Neuer remains a realist and while some call for a "UN-exit," he believes the focus must remain on forced accountability. "The UN is there to stay, sadly," he said. "We have to demand our governments do the minimum to fight the world's worst dictatorships and radical Islamists who subvert what the UN was founded to be."