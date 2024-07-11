Water lockdown sees 1,000+ starved of work in Jyoti Gondek’s Calgary

Thousands of Albertans have and continue to be put out of work for over a month and counting, and an entire industry could collapse this summer because of Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek’s incessant desire to enforce staged water lockdowns and watering schedules for businesses and residents, following the large water main burst on June 5 earlier this year.

City Hall is the new ground zero for Calgary’s continued water lockdowns, which on current trajectory will likely remain for the entire summer.

So far it’s been over a month and Mayor Jyoti Gondek still can’t explain how the feeder main broke unexpectedly, why they couldn’t prevent it, why they still haven’t finished repairs, what repairs are even needed, how much it will all cost, when the internal review will be complete, or who will be held accountable for this massive infrastructure disaster that risked the security and safety of 1.7 million Albertans and their businesses.

They have however continued to restrict water use for businesses and residents, with violators being fined thousands of dollars for water misuse, as defined by the city.

Recently Gondek and her bureaucrats did celebrate a supposed easing of restrictions, but for thousands of Albertans who have now gone over a month without work or a paycheque, and could soon be entirely unemployed, the situation is absolutely dire regardless of what bureaucratic water stage they put us in.

Before we get to today’s shocking update, go to FireGondek.com and check out my previous reports for more backstory on Mayor Gondek’s water crisis disaster and mismanagement. While you’re there sign the petition calling for her resignation so Calgary can find a mayor capable of running a city without risking the employment of thousands of locals, or creating the circumstances which would literally make future droughts even worse.

In this report we interviewed Kyle Brost, president of the Canadian Prairie chapter of the Irrigation Association, representing hundreds of businesses and well over a thousand employees. Many are on the cusp of losing it all thanks to Mayor Gondek’s handling of the water main burst from over a month ago.

Notably, his industry has been a leader in water conservation, and actively helps Calgary mitigate the harms caused by droughts. You would think such a staunch climate activist like Gondek might think twice before demolishing their entire industry, but apparently not.

It doesn’t matter what poorly designed stage of the city’s water restrictions we’re in, these Albertans could lose it all if we don’t go back to standard operations in short order. The city needs to clean up their mess and fix the system, or at the very least be transparent as to how neglectful they have been when it comes to the maintenance.

Gondek is the drought she warns of, and her mismanagement will literally plague us for years if this isn’t dealt with in a timely manner.