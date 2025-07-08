Waterloo Public Health 'Chestfeeding' post obliterated by X in ruthless ratio

Public Health claims to ‘follow the science,’ but promoting "chestfeeding" alongside "breastfeeding" sparked significant backlash, as X users criticized the gender-neutral term as absurd and biologically inaccurate.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   July 08, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Waterloo Public Health took to social media to promote “chestfeeding” in a now-deleted post that sparked a digital firestorm.

The cheery call to action read: “Want to breastfeed/chestfeed your baby? Don’t wait! Practice latching right from birth – our nurses will show you how! Book a free appointment at our Baby Feeding Clinics,” complete with a link for bookings.

Cue the collective eye-roll from users on X, where the post was ratioed, hard.

The internet wasn’t having it, and for good reason — chests don’t feed, breasts do. It’s biology, not bigotry, and X users made sure to remind Waterloo Public Health of that fact with a barrage of replies that left the post limping.

Faced with the online equivalent of a public flogging, Waterloo Public Health did what any self-respecting bureaucracy does when the heat gets too hot: they hit the delete button faster than you can say “lactation consultant.”

While the post vanished from X, it’s still proudly perched on their Facebook page, untouched and unapologetic.

Apparently, Waterloo Public Health is playing favourites with their social media platforms, hoping the Facebook crowd is a tad less… spirited. Or maybe they’re just banking on Zuckerberg’s algorithm to bury the backlash.

Now, let’s be real: promoting infant feeding is a noble cause. Babies need to eat, and parents need support. But swapping “breastfeeding” for “chest feeding” to appease the word police? That’s where the wheels fall off.

X users, ever the guardians of common sense, called it out for what it is — linguistic gymnastics that muddle clear communication. And when the ratios started piling up, Waterloo Public Health didn’t double down or clarify; they tried to yank the post into the digital abyss.

The push to equate "chestfeeding" with "breastfeeding" is linguistically misleading, and the removal of related posts on X suggests a quiet retreat from the controversy rather than a defence or clarification of this "inclusive language" strategy.

DONATE: Stop Classroom Grooming!

Latest News

Rebel News is confronting the woke mob and fighting back against their efforts to sexualize and indoctrinate children. We're taking action, as well as reporting on the worldwide protests against transgender madness. Please chip in to support our efforts to protect kids - which can sometimes even require extraordinary expenses such as security for our reporters, and meals on the road.

Amount
$
DONATE

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.