Waterloo Public Health 'Chestfeeding' post obliterated by X in ruthless ratio

Waterloo Public Health took to social media to promote “chestfeeding” in a now-deleted post that sparked a digital firestorm.

The cheery call to action read: “Want to breastfeed/chestfeed your baby? Don’t wait! Practice latching right from birth – our nurses will show you how! Book a free appointment at our Baby Feeding Clinics,” complete with a link for bookings.

Cue the collective eye-roll from users on X, where the post was ratioed, hard.

May they learn from their ratio. https://t.co/BbIMmnmF8D — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) July 5, 2025

The internet wasn’t having it, and for good reason — chests don’t feed, breasts do. It’s biology, not bigotry, and X users made sure to remind Waterloo Public Health of that fact with a barrage of replies that left the post limping.

Chests don’t feed, breasts do



I wouldn’t trust anyone who uses the term chest feeding to accurately inform and/or show me how to breastfeed https://t.co/rSRMDqPYRg — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) July 5, 2025

Faced with the online equivalent of a public flogging, Waterloo Public Health did what any self-respecting bureaucracy does when the heat gets too hot: they hit the delete button faster than you can say “lactation consultant.”

While the post vanished from X, it’s still proudly perched on their Facebook page, untouched and unapologetic.

Apparently, Waterloo Public Health is playing favourites with their social media platforms, hoping the Facebook crowd is a tad less… spirited. Or maybe they’re just banking on Zuckerberg’s algorithm to bury the backlash.

Now, let’s be real: promoting infant feeding is a noble cause. Babies need to eat, and parents need support. But swapping “breastfeeding” for “chest feeding” to appease the word police? That’s where the wheels fall off.

X users, ever the guardians of common sense, called it out for what it is — linguistic gymnastics that muddle clear communication. And when the ratios started piling up, Waterloo Public Health didn’t double down or clarify; they tried to yank the post into the digital abyss.

The push to equate "chestfeeding" with "breastfeeding" is linguistically misleading, and the removal of related posts on X suggests a quiet retreat from the controversy rather than a defence or clarification of this "inclusive language" strategy.