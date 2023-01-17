We asked Chrystia Freeland some questions; see how she runs!

E-transfer (Canada):

The other night in Toronto, an event took place at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades hall. It was entitled “Friends of Peter Fonseca” and we quickly discovered that Mr. Fonseca does not consider Rebel News reporters to be “friends.”

Fonseca, the Liberal MP for Mississauga East – Cooksville, was staging a fundraiser ($1,000 per plate – which we estimate was overpriced by $999.99.)

But we weren’t there for Fonseca, we wanted to direct questions toward the belle of the ball, a.k.a., Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Can you believe it? Freeland, the former reporter, doesn’t like being on the other side of the microphone – unless it’s some CBC propagandist lobbing softball queries, of course.

As per usual, numerous men who were apparently identifying as the offensive line of the Buffalo Bills, protected Ms. Freeland as though she were quarterback Josh Allen about to deliver a Hail Mary.

As Freeland scampered away, we were, as per usual, bluntly told to vacate the building or face trespassing charges. As for the identity of these wannabe linebackers, it was hard to tell if they were members of Prime Minister Blackface McGroper’s Royal Canadian Mounted Henchmen unit or if they were Mafiosa muscle. Then again, these days, is there really any tangible difference? But in the department of silver linings, at least this time they did not resort to fisticuffs as they did at Trudeau’s December 2021 fundraiser in Toronto.

It's really too bad Ms. Freeland is so nontransparent, because had she granted us an audience, we had a few queries we wanted to direct her way. Such as:

-- You recently designated $2 billion to be spent on buying shares in a corporation that does not currently exist. Can you explain this?

-- Why do you continue to sit on the board of trustees of the World Economic Forum?

-- In 2012, before you entered the political arena, you wrote a book entitled Plurocrats: The Rise of the new Global Super-Rich and the Fall of Everyone Else. Why did you denounce the World Economic Forum a decade ago but you’re now a card-carrying member today?

-- Do you support the great re-set?

-- You love the idea of carbon taxes to stymie climate change, yet you like to get around in a super-sized SUV that runs on fossil fuels. Why is that?

-- When you get over to the WEF conference in Davos, will you be eating insects rather than steaks?

-- Why did your grandfather allegedly collaborate with the Nazis?

Alas, Ms. Freeland was far too busy raising money for the Liberal Party of Canada and was unable to entertain our questions.

Then again, even if she did have time, we’re almost 100% certain her answers to all our queries would be: “No comment, no comment, no comment, etc., etc.”

Sunny ways, indeed…