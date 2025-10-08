We know EXACTLY who is behind sick graffiti calls for terror

Melbourne is Australia’s extremism capital ... and as much as the mainstream media will never admit it, it’s coming from the far left.

In the heart of Fitzroy, graffiti appeared on the second anniversary of the October 7 terror attacks glorifying Hamas and calling for a repeat of their October 7 terror attacks. “Glory to Hamas” and “October 7 do it again” were sprayed across one of Melbourne’s most progressive suburbs.

As we discussed on The Opposition Podcast, the footage clearly shows familiar faces — the same black-clad Antifa-style extremists long seen at violent protests and anti-Israel marches across Melbourne. “These are the same people ripping down statues and attacking Australians waving their own flag,” Avi said.

These groups are the vanguard of the so-called pro-Palestinian movement — the ones organising, guarding, and escalating the violence. And despite years of vandalism, intimidation, and hate speech, authorities have turned a blind eye.

This isn’t about free speech. Supporting terrorism or calling for violence is already illegal. The government doesn’t need new powers ... it just needs to enforce the laws we already have.

It’s time to stop pretending this problem doesn’t exist. Antifa-style extremists have been terrorising Australians for years. They’re anti-freedom, anti-Australia, and now openly celebrating terrorism.

👇 Psst! Police claim they’re investigating. But we all know these are the same extremists who’ve been vandalising our monuments for years — and instead of consequences, they get puff pieces from taxpayer-funded media. Well, this time we’re not sitting back. With your help, we’re going to do something about it.