'We're like a banana republic': Joe Rogan slams Democrats' handling of Trump case

Joe Rogan expressed his concerns about the Democratic Party's willingness to disregard established norms and support a questionable criminal case in their pursuit of taking down ex-President Donald Trump.

During his Wednesday episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan shared his thoughts while conversing with comedian and actor Tony Hinchcliffe.

Rogan pointed out the “kooky” nature of the current era and found it odd that there seemed to be no “course correction at all.”

“We’re being run by a dead man,” he said. “They’re trying to stop this other guy from even running, and they’re exposing how corrupt the democracy is. They’re exposing how corrupt the system is just by charging this guy with 34 felonies for paying off a lady he had sex with. Like, what?”

“The way it was written, the way it was put in a ledger, it’s basically, in most situations, it would have been considered a misdemeanor, but they turned it into a felony,” he continued. “They trumped it up. They trumped it up — no pun intended. And then he signed like 34 different checks so there are 34 different counts. The whole thing’s crazy.”

“What’s scary is how many Democrats are willing to allow this kind of stuff to happen. A lot of them are aware of it,” he added.

Rogan went on to state that Democrats were “like sl*ts that are always talking bad about other girls for being sl*ts.”

“They don’t even realize they’re setting a precedent, and when this guy gets in office or another guy gets in office that’s a Republican, you’ve got real problems now, kids,” he continued. “If the elections are real, that’s how it usually goes. It usually goes, one side wins, and they’re like, ‘This sucks. Let’s try the other way.’ The other guy wins, and they’re like, ‘Huh? This is BS. Let’s try the other way.’ This is what we’ve done in this country over and over and over again. We go Clinton to Bush, Bush to Obama. It’s what we do. We always do it this way.”

The Democrats' legal pursuit of Trump, however, has changed the political landscape, the podcaster said.

“If you change the way people are allowed to go after political candidates, and you change the way you’re allowed to silence and imprison your candidates, then we’re like Mexico,” Rogan said.

“We’re just not assassinating people yet. We’re like a third-world country. We’re like a banana republic. We’re letting things other than the will of the people and what’s best for the people be what’s running the thing. We’re letting the thing be run by the people that are in power, that are corrupt, that want to keep the power.”

