Website featuring 10,000 never-before-seen photos of Hunter Biden crashes following launch

On Thursday, a newly unveiled website aiming to bring "truth and transparency" to America's first family by showcasing over 10,000 images from the contentious Hunter Biden laptop met with technical difficulties, crashing shortly after its debut.

Garrett Ziegler, founder of the nonprofit Marco Polo, explained to Fox News that the website — BidenLaptopMedia.com— had required a few months for engineers to censor explicit content from thousands of photos spanning 2008 to 2019.

These photos reportedly included explicit pictures of Hunter Biden and several nude photos of Hallie Biden, the late Beau Biden's wife, the Daily Wire reported.

Ziegler stated, "The number one thing we're about … is truth and transparency... And we're not going to be taking out photos that paint the Bidens in a good light." Nonetheless, the website's servers reportedly continued to crash into Thursday afternoon as thousands flocked to view the images.

Fox News reported that Ziegler released two previously unseen images from the laptop, featuring drugs, a condom wrapper, and a 2018 image of Hunter Biden with his then-partner Zoe Kestan. The engineers' redactions also extended to sensitive information like Social Security numbers, banking details, and credit card numbers.

Ziegler affirmed that the photo project aimed to chronologically depict a broad spectrum of the first family's life. He assured that the site was not intended as a political attack on the Bidens. He emphasized, "We're not Republican activists... So this is not a hit job. We're going to keep all the photos that paint the Bidens in a good light and keep all the photos that paint the Bidens in a bad light."

“The American people can judge for themselves what they think about their first family through this,” Ziegler added.

Marco Polo's official Twitter account confirmed that, despite technical difficulties due to high traffic and attacks, the site would remain accessible indefinitely. The nonprofit already hosts BidenLaptopEmails.com, a website that has disclosed over 120,000 emails from the same controversial laptop.

This renewed spotlight on Hunter Biden's laptop coincides with ongoing investigations into his foreign business dealings and allegations of tax and gun purchase fraud.