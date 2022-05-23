WEF's Klaus Schwab loses the love of the climate change mob

E-transfer (Canada):

PETITION: No Pandemic Treaty The UN's World Health Organization is trying to make governments follow its rules on how to respond to pandemics. But the China-controlled WHO covered up the true nature of the Covid-19 virus, and then prescribed an authoritarian response. Sovereign countries must be able to make decisions based on what is good for their own citizens, not for the WHO. We the undersigned demand our leaders not enter into any WHO coordinated pandemic treaty.

After years of the World Economic Forum and its head, Klaus Schwab, promoting job-killing, bank-account-draining climate policies like carbon taxes, the climate scare cult is annoyed that enough isn't being done to please St. Greta Thunberg, patron saint of climate scolding.

A senior climate activist in Davos explains she doesn't like Klaus Schwab because he has "made no change", she then explains she wants "all governments to do something". pic.twitter.com/lMaWcCTaHq — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) May 22, 2022

How dare you, indeed.

Greta Thunberg's "How Dare You" speech at the United Nations 2019. #climatechange pic.twitter.com/A83lQ00hM1 — Rezboots (@Rezboots) March 3, 2022

The World Economic Forum is hosting its annual meeting in Davos this week as global elites, politicians, billionaires, business leaders and their enablers convene their coven to discuss climate change, COVID, and how to reset the economy and recreate financial systems in a manner of their choosing.

To learn more about the sinister motives of the WEF cabal, please visit www.ExposeTheReset.com.

Imagine the environmental benefit of taking two million cars off the road every year... introducing the Katingan Mentaya Project 🌳



Read more about inspiring social innovators coming to Davos: https://t.co/fBFkhonede #wef22 @schwabfound pic.twitter.com/hAEgslY5Bv — World Economic Forum (@wef) May 22, 2022

Unfortunately, the WEF, for all its preening about climate change, sure loves reliable, convenient automobile transportation.

There are security blocks set up for cars heading into Davos leading to long lines of traffic for the locals trying to drive through the city



There are also 5,000 taxpayer funded Swiss army members and local police to protect the elites attending this event: pic.twitter.com/ADia0W8bXG — Anon News (@AnonNews14) May 22, 2022

Rebel News has a team of reporters on the ground in Davos to expose the WEF for its lies, schemes and hypocrisy. To support their independent journalism and to follow along with their coverage, please visit www.WEFreports.com.