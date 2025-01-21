WEF man assaults Rebel videographer in pro-trans rage
An attendee to the globalist retreat in the Swiss Alps took offence to Rebel News interviewing activist Chris Elston, shoving one of our videographers after trying to evade questions following his outburst.
World Economic Forum attendee Dr. David Harvie, who previously taught finance at Leicester University in the United Kingdom, shoved the camera of Rebel News video journalist Benji Chung after a tense interaction with anti-child transition activist “Billboard” Chris Elston.
Harvie, whose biography on describes him as a “deprofessionalized intellectual” (read: unemployed) with areas of study including Marxism, Marxist feminism, climate justice, and social movements.
Not listed in his areas of expertise? Keeping one's hands to himself.
Harvie screamed that Elston was “dangerous” before pushing Chung in an attempt to get away from questions from Rebel News journalists Sheila Gunn Reid and Avi Yemini.
Elston, who is bringing his message of leaving kids to be kids to the annual globalist meeting in Davos, Switzerland, is known for his non-confrontational, conversation-inducing demonstrations wearing a sandwich board in public spaces.
