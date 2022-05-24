Rebel News Banner Ad - WEF Reports

WEF Reports: Anti-Russian war activist cries describing future climate wars

Anti-war activists and climate protesters gathered at the WEF in Davos to voice their displeasure with how the so-called 'elite' are handling current global crises.

WEF Reports: Anti-Russian war activist cries describing future climate wars
Twitter / ﻿AnonNews14
Remove Ads

The “climate crisis is here  if we don’t change our habits right now, the first world countries will have to wage war for survival,” the tearful activist told independent journalist Savanah Hernandez in Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings.

To learn more about the WEF meetings and the people and players behind the globalist scheme to reset world economies using pandemics, climate change and surveillance, Rebel News has produced an investigative docuseries, available now at www.ExposetheReset.com.

The protesters' bizarre fear of the effects of war on the global climate has been echoed by mainstream politicos like former American secretary of state John Kerry, now the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate change.

Rebel News reporter, Lewis Brackpool took to the streets of Davos to show just how carbon-intensive the annual symposium of climate control freaks really is.

Hernandez and Lewis are part of a six-person team on the ground in Davos to show you the hypocritical underbelly of the WEF elites. To support their independent journalism and to see all of their coverage, please visit www.WEFreports.com.

Climate Change Switzerland World Economic Forum Russia-Ukraine War
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.