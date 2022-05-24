WEF Reports: Anti-Russian war activist cries describing future climate wars

Twitter / ﻿AnonNews14

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The “climate crisis is here — if we don’t change our habits right now, the first world countries will have to wage war for survival,” the tearful activist told independent journalist Savanah Hernandez in Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings.

Davos- A Pro-Ukrainian activist almost starts crying as she tells me how:



The “climate crisis is here - if we don’t change our habits right now the first world countries will have to wage war for survival” pic.twitter.com/l39uzW2wyi — Anon News (@AnonNews14) May 24, 2022

To learn more about the WEF meetings and the people and players behind the globalist scheme to reset world economies using pandemics, climate change and surveillance, Rebel News has produced an investigative docuseries, available now at www.ExposetheReset.com.

The protesters' bizarre fear of the effects of war on the global climate has been echoed by mainstream politicos like former American secretary of state John Kerry, now the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate change.

Climate change religious zealot John Kerry is worried that the first major ground war in Europe in 80 years & #Putin’s threat of nuclear consequences is getting more attention than his climate agenda



pic.twitter.com/Oh0eXz8YAQ — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 24, 2022

Rebel News reporter, Lewis Brackpool took to the streets of Davos to show just how carbon-intensive the annual symposium of climate control freaks really is.

Multiple billboards, signs and corporate buildings across Davos project their message of agenda 2030 and climate alarmism.



Meanwhile, diesel and petrol cars, motorbikes and military vehicles clog up the main strip.



MORE: https://t.co/px3wHjwTxI pic.twitter.com/LordzF1kQk — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) May 24, 2022

Hernandez and Lewis are part of a six-person team on the ground in Davos to show you the hypocritical underbelly of the WEF elites. To support their independent journalism and to see all of their coverage, please visit www.WEFreports.com.