WEF Reports: Attendee praises ‘climate lockdowns’
Lockdowns improve mental health?
Twitter / sophielouisecc
Reporting for Rebel News in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum, Sophie Corcoran (@SophieLouiseCC) asked an attendee for his opinion on climate lockdowns.
WEF attendees push for ‘climate lockdowns’ in order to ‘stop climate change and improve peoples mental health’— Sophie Corcoran 🇬🇧 (@sophielouisecc) May 25, 2022
Wtf 🤯🤯🤯🫣🫣🫣
Improve mental health ?!?!?!
More from https://t.co/eXhxZUqjKJ pic.twitter.com/DuFzig3TZr
To support the independent journalism and to see the reports of the six-person team of journalists Rebel News has deployed to Davos, please visit WEFreports.com.
