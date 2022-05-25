WEF Reports: Attendee praises ‘climate lockdowns’

Twitter / ﻿sophielouisecc﻿﻿

Reporting for Rebel News in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum, Sophie Corcoran (@SophieLouiseCC) asked an attendee for his opinion on climate lockdowns.

WEF attendees push for ‘climate lockdowns’ in order to ‘stop climate change and improve peoples mental health’



Wtf 🤯🤯🤯🫣🫣🫣

Improve mental health ?!?!?!



More from https://t.co/eXhxZUqjKJ pic.twitter.com/DuFzig3TZr — Sophie Corcoran 🇬🇧 (@sophielouisecc) May 25, 2022

To support the independent journalism and to see the reports of the six-person team of journalists Rebel News has deployed to Davos, please visit WEFreports.com.