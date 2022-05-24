WEF Reports: Business 'very good' this week at Rolex store in Davos
Nothing in this Rolex store is under $10k — but one employee tells Rebel News that business is 'definitely' good this week, as the World Economic Forum converges on the Swiss town.
Reporting for Rebel News in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum, Jeremy Loffredo (@LoffredoJeremy) visited a local Rolex store — where nothing is under $10,000 — to ask if business is up this week.
In the very middle of the Davos promenade, where elites gather to preach that the rest of us “own nothing and be happy” is a Rolex store with nothing under $10k USD — the store clerk told me that business is better than it’s been since the last WEF meeting in 2019. pic.twitter.com/i44WG0BNzn— Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) May 24, 2022
To support the independent journalism and to see the reports of the six-person team of journalists Rebel News has deployed to Davos, please visit WEFreports.com.
