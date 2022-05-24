Rebel News Banner Ad - WEF Reports

WEF Reports: Business 'very good' this week at Rolex store in Davos

Nothing in this Rolex store is under $10k — but one employee tells Rebel News that business is 'definitely' good this week, as the World Economic Forum converges on the Swiss town.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 24, 2022
  • News
Reporting for Rebel News in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum, Jeremy Loffredo (@LoffredoJeremy) visited a local Rolex store — where nothing is under $10,000 — to ask if business is up this week.

Rebel News has deployed a six-person team of journalists to Davos.

Switzerland news World Economic Forum
