WEF Reports: Business 'very good' this week at Rolex store in Davos

Reporting for Rebel News in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum, Jeremy Loffredo (@LoffredoJeremy) visited a local Rolex store — where nothing is under $10,000 — to ask if business is up this week.

In the very middle of the Davos promenade, where elites gather to preach that the rest of us “own nothing and be happy” is a Rolex store with nothing under $10k USD — the store clerk told me that business is better than it’s been since the last WEF meeting in 2019. pic.twitter.com/i44WG0BNzn — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) May 24, 2022

