WEF Reports: Lewis Brackpool confronts Intel's Davos events manager over censorship

Answering questions is hard, censorship is easy.

Rebel News reporter Lewis Brackpool tried to ask an events manager for tech giant Intel about online censorship, only to receive no answer.

“Can you give me one second?" the manager responded to Brackpool before he ran away, never to return.

The interaction took place outside of the tech company's pavilion in Davos, Switzerland during this week's World Economic Forum annual meeting where technology companies, politicians, billionaires and celebrities meet annually to discuss their plans for the future of humanity. To learn more about what the WEF is really all about, Rebel News has produced an investigative docuseries, the first episode of which is available now at www.ExposeTheReset.com.

Brackpool began “It's interesting with Intel because there is a lot of things about Intel with censorship and things like that,” before being interrupted by the self-identified Intel manager who claimed to be looking for a colleague.

To support the independent journalism and to see the reports of the six-person elite team of journalists Rebel News has deployed to Davos, please visit www.WEFreports.com.

