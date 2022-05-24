Rebel News Banner Ad - WEF Reports

WEF Reports: Mainstream media fails to divulge obvious conflicts of interest in Davos

'How can we trust these people to hold the elites to account, to report with transparency, when they're part of the club?'

UK independent journalist Sophie Corcoran pointed out the extreme conflict of interest of the mainstream media, which are participating in the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings taking place in Davos, Switzerland. She reported from out front of the Wall Street Journal pavilion erected in the Swiss city as part of the symposium's events.

The WEF is the annual meeting of business leaders, Big Tech, Big Pharma, billionaires, and politicians wherein they gather together behind closed doors to decide the fate of humanity. To learn more about the motives of the WEF, Rebel News UK journalist Lewis Brackpool has a new investigative docuseries, available now at ExposeTheReset.com.

Previously, Rebel News Australia correspondent Avi Yemini bumped into the New York Times deputy managing editor, Rebecca Blumenstein at a restaurant in Davos to ask a similar question.

Rebel News American reporter Jeremy Loffredo has pointed out that CNBC has published articles critical of WEF skeptics while failing to note the obvious conflict of interest that CNBC is sponsoring events at the WEF.

The six person team of Rebel News journalists are fiercely independent, unlike the mainstream media populating the press conferences in Davos. To see all of their coverage and support their crowdfunded independent journalism, please visit WEFReports.com.

Media Party Switzerland News Analysis World Economic Forum
