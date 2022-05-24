WEF Reports: Mainstream media fails to divulge obvious conflicts of interest in Davos

Twitter / ﻿sophielouisecc﻿

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

UK independent journalist Sophie Corcoran pointed out the extreme conflict of interest of the mainstream media, which are participating in the World Economic Forum (WEF) meetings taking place in Davos, Switzerland. She reported from out front of the Wall Street Journal pavilion erected in the Swiss city as part of the symposium's events.

How can we trust the mainstream media to report the WEF with transparency and hold them to account when they sponsor events, pay large sums of money for a front and are invited as guests.



They’re part of the club, yet they’re the only ones invited to cover it, it stinks 🫣 pic.twitter.com/eorQCfms24 — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) May 24, 2022

The WEF is the annual meeting of business leaders, Big Tech, Big Pharma, billionaires, and politicians wherein they gather together behind closed doors to decide the fate of humanity. To learn more about the motives of the WEF, Rebel News UK journalist Lewis Brackpool has a new investigative docuseries, available now at ExposeTheReset.com.

Previously, Rebel News Australia correspondent Avi Yemini bumped into the New York Times deputy managing editor, Rebecca Blumenstein at a restaurant in Davos to ask a similar question.

I just bumped into the @nytimes Deputy Managing Editor, @RBlumenstein, in Davos.



I asked her how is the public supposed to trust the NYT reporting here when she's an INVITED GUEST of the World Economic Forum.



Her response says it all.



Go to https://t.co/uvbDgOBC1l for more. pic.twitter.com/vcUyTedApC — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 22, 2022

Rebel News American reporter Jeremy Loffredo has pointed out that CNBC has published articles critical of WEF skeptics while failing to note the obvious conflict of interest that CNBC is sponsoring events at the WEF.

CNBC running cover for the nefarious WEF by mischaracterizing and slandering critics. A walk through Davos shows that CNBC is simultaneously sponsoring a WEF event centered around digital currency featuring a fancy open bar.



More at https://t.co/dRb8WnB6RE pic.twitter.com/726XHMEwok — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) May 23, 2022

The six person team of Rebel News journalists are fiercely independent, unlike the mainstream media populating the press conferences in Davos. To see all of their coverage and support their crowdfunded independent journalism, please visit WEFReports.com.