Rebel News Banner Ad - WEF Reports

WEF Reports: Meta’s Davos exhibit 'closed,' 'booked'; no entry allowed!

Security told Rebel News to try again next year.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 24, 2022
  • News
WEF Reports: Meta’s Davos exhibit 'closed,' 'booked'; no entry allowed!
Remove Ads

Reporting for Rebel News in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum, Jeremy Loffredo (@LoffredoJeremy) attempted to enter and film an exhibit on the metaverse but was turned away, with a security guard explaining that it was closed and booked for the week.

“You'll have to try next year,” the security guard added.

The metaverse exhibit was branded with the Meta logo, the parent company which owns Facebook.

To support the independent journalism and to see the reports of the six-person team of journalists Rebel News has deployed to Davos, please visit WEFreports.com.

Big Tech Switzerland news World Economic Forum
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.