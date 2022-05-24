WEF Reports: Meta’s Davos exhibit 'closed,' 'booked'; no entry allowed!
Security told Rebel News to try again next year.
Reporting for Rebel News in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum, Jeremy Loffredo (@LoffredoJeremy) attempted to enter and film an exhibit on the metaverse but was turned away, with a security guard explaining that it was closed and booked for the week.
“You'll have to try next year,” the security guard added.
The metaverse exhibit was branded with the Meta logo, the parent company which owns Facebook.
Meta’s Davos exhibit on the metaverse states they’re aiming for a “future for everyone” — when I asked to simply go inside & take a video security explained the exhibit is closed and booked for the week. But Davos is only a week long. She said “try next year” pic.twitter.com/upGiH0npYY— Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) May 24, 2022
To support the independent journalism and to see the reports of the six-person team of journalists Rebel News has deployed to Davos, please visit WEFreports.com.
