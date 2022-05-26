WEF Reports: Rebel team leaving Davos, heading to WHO meeting in Geneva

E-transfer (Canada):

Independent journalists Savanah Hernandez and Sophie Corcoran have been working with our Rebel News team, covering the World Economic Forum's annual meeting over the past four day in Davos, Switzerland.

Now, the team is packing up and leaving Davos and across the country to Geneva, where the World Health Assembly is being held.

Hi folks me and sav Hernandez are on our way to Geneva to report on the WHO assembly. #StopTheTreaty pic.twitter.com/QhJBZ8SXoY — Sophie Corcoran 🇬🇧 (@sophielouisecc) May 26, 2022

“We are on the way to Geneva from Davos as we are reporting at the World Health Assembly this year,” said Sophie Corcoran, the U.K. commentator working with the Rebel team.

“Yes, guys, we just finished up four days of reporting on the World Economic Forum and now World Health Organization, tied to the U.N. we are coming for you next because, of course, they are trying to discuss and sign that treaty that involves 194 countries, and could potentially declare unjustified pandemics,” Savanah Hernandez, the host of Sav Says told the audience.

The pair plan to continue to be the voice of the people, reporting on what will happen as the World Health Organization seems poised to gain more influence over sovereign nations.

“Hashtag stop the treaty,” Corcoran quipped.

According to the World Health Organization: