WEF Reports: Saudi Arabia using WEF to push for more tourism

With $160,000 Mercedes parked outside the Saudi tourism venue at Davos, the Saudi Arabian delegation posits that Klaus Schwab's so-called “Fourth Industrial Revolution” can boost the theocratic monarchy's tourism industry.

With $160k Mercedes parked outside, the Saudi tourism display at Davos insinuates that the Fourth Industrial Revolution, defined by Klaus Schwab as the “merging of the physical, digital, & biological spheres,” can help the monarchy’s tourism industry. https://t.co/dRb8WnB6RE pic.twitter.com/N8Qcfrpqau — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) May 23, 2022

The World Economic Forum meetings are underway this week in Davos, Switzerland, where oligarchs, politicians, celebrities and their familiars come together to discuss their plans for humanity for the short and long-term. To learn about the real motives of the WEF and its founder, Klaus Schwab, please visit www.ExposeTheReset.com.

"political, economic, social and ecological dimensions of every issue today are intertwined... the future is not just happening, the future is built by us, by a powerful community as you here in this room."



Schwab to the guarded elite gathered in Davos.https://t.co/xfKZbVBy0b pic.twitter.com/CnXKpZEgAJ — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) May 23, 2022

The WEF meetings are being used as a charm offensive by the human rights abusing Saudi kingdom. Monday in Davos, the House of Saud sponsored an ice cream stand.

The political foundation of Saudi prince Mohammad bin Salman (the chief architect of the killing of Washington Post reporter, Jamal Khashoggi) is giving free “soft ice” to select Davos attendees. Very kind.



More at https://t.co/dRb8WnB6RE pic.twitter.com/10ZNfju5eV — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) May 22, 2022

