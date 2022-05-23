Rebel News Banner Ad - WEF Reports

WEF Reports: Saudi Arabia using WEF to push for more tourism

The House of Saud sees the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution, a concept popularized Klaus Schwab, as a means to increase tourism to the kingdom.

With $160,000 Mercedes parked outside the Saudi tourism venue at Davos, the Saudi Arabian delegation posits that Klaus Schwab's so-called “Fourth Industrial Revolution” can boost the theocratic monarchy's tourism industry.

The World Economic Forum meetings are underway this week in Davos, Switzerland, where oligarchs, politicians, celebrities and their familiars come together to discuss their plans for humanity for the short and long-term.

The WEF meetings are being used as a charm offensive by the human rights abusing Saudi kingdom. Monday in Davos, the House of Saud sponsored an ice cream stand.

Jeremy Loffredo is one of six journalists Rebel News has sent to Davos to expose the WEF's hypocrisy and sinister plans for your life.

