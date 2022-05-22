Rebel News Banner Ad - WEF Reports

WEF Reports: Saudi Prince plies the public with free ice cream

Forget the brutality of the Saudi regime, have some rocky road!

Forget the degrading rules for women in Saudi Arabia. Never mind the indentured servitude of foreign workers. Kindly overlook the murder of journalists, sexual minorities and regime critics.

Have some rocky road!

Rebel News reporters are on the ground in Davos, Switzerland, this week for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) cabal, where politicians, billionaires, celebrities and their enablers meet to discuss their plans for the future of humanity. To learn more about the WEF agenda, please visit www.ExposeTheReset.com.

At least the female ice cream attendant in Davos did not have to comply with the religious dress requirements mandated by the regime in Saudi Arabia. Ironically, the frozen freebies from the House of Saud were just up the road from the Davos Equity Lounge:

Speaking of equity, the Swiss help has to live by biomedical rules the global WEF elites reject for themselves:

To support the Rebel News team and see their coverage as they work on the ground to expose the hypocrisy and arrogance of the WEF, please visit www.WEFreports.com.

Switzerland News Analysis World Economic Forum
