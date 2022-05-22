WEF Reports: Saudi Prince plies the public with free ice cream
Forget the brutality of the Saudi regime, have some rocky road!
Forget the degrading rules for women in Saudi Arabia. Never mind the indentured servitude of foreign workers. Kindly overlook the murder of journalists, sexual minorities and regime critics.
Have some rocky road!
The political foundation of Saudi prince Mohammad bin Salman (the chief architect of the killing of Washington Post reporter, Jamal Khashoggi) is giving free “soft ice” to select Davos attendees. Very kind.— Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) May 22, 2022
More at https://t.co/dRb8WnB6RE pic.twitter.com/10ZNfju5eV
Rebel News reporters are on the ground in Davos, Switzerland, this week for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) cabal, where politicians, billionaires, celebrities and their enablers meet to discuss their plans for the future of humanity. To learn more about the WEF agenda, please visit www.ExposeTheReset.com.
At least the female ice cream attendant in Davos did not have to comply with the religious dress requirements mandated by the regime in Saudi Arabia. Ironically, the frozen freebies from the House of Saud were just up the road from the Davos Equity Lounge:
They have an equality lounge at the WEF.— Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) May 22, 2022
Not sure if your common working class man would be welcome however … pic.twitter.com/KTBqYN5wMJ
Speaking of equity, the Swiss help has to live by biomedical rules the global WEF elites reject for themselves:
As expected, masked staff but not the elites.— Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) May 22, 2022
No covid rules in switz so clearly an order from WEF management pic.twitter.com/kDL91Nb0pw
The WEF demand members to be triple vaxxed to attend despite there being no covid requirements to get in or around Switzerland.— Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) May 22, 2022
To support the Rebel News team and see their coverage as they work on the ground to expose the hypocrisy and arrogance of the WEF, please visit www.WEFreports.com.
