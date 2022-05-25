Rebel News Banner Ad - WEF Reports

WEF Reports: Ukrainian oligarchs present 'war crimes' art exhibit at former Russian House in Davos

Artistic Director Björn Geldhof praised the Azov Battalion in comments to Rebel News.

  • By Rebel News
  • May 25, 2022
  • News

Reporting for Rebel News in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum, Jeremy Loffredo (@LoffredoJeremy) visited the 'Russian War Crimes House' and spoke to PinchukArtCentre's Artistic Director Björn Geldhof.

In his comments to Rebel News, Geldhof mentions that the Azov Battalion has fought “incredibly bravely to help Ukraine, to save Ukraine”.

To support our independent journalism and to see reports from the six-person team of journalists Rebel News has deployed to Davos, please visit WEFreports.com.

