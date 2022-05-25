WEF Reports: Ukrainian oligarchs present 'war crimes' art exhibit at former Russian House in Davos
Artistic Director Björn Geldhof praised the Azov Battalion in comments to Rebel News.
Reporting for Rebel News in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum, Jeremy Loffredo (@LoffredoJeremy) visited the 'Russian War Crimes House' and spoke to PinchukArtCentre's Artistic Director Björn Geldhof.
In his comments to Rebel News, Geldhof mentions that the Azov Battalion has fought “incredibly bravely to help Ukraine, to save Ukraine”.
Ukrainian oligarch Victor Pinchuk replaced Russia’s building at WEF’s Davos with an astroturfed “art exhibit” aiming to manufacture support for more weapons to Ukraine. The “curator” told me the Neo-nazi Azov battalion is “incredibly brave”.— Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) May 25, 2022
FULL: https://t.co/kc6PGSk4Kd pic.twitter.com/XYZN76dXK1
To support our independent journalism and to see reports from the six-person team of journalists Rebel News has deployed to Davos, please visit WEFreports.com.
