‘We’re Done Asking Permission’: Thousands Rally for Alberta’s Future at the Legislature

The Alberta independence movement made its biggest statement yet on Saturday—not in a boardroom or a political convention, but on the front lawn of the Legislature.

Edmonton Police estimated 5,000-6,000 attendees at the rally, while organizers from the Alberta Prosperity Project claimed closer to 12,000, calling it Alberta's largest recent non-partisan political gathering.

Regardless of the exact numbers, the message was clear: mainstream Alberta is ready for change.

The crowd represented a provincial cross-section: oilfield workers, farmers, business owners, and families, all weary of Ottawa's interference and drain on their prosperity.

Flags waved, cheers erupted, and speakers reiterated a central theme: Albertans are tired of asking permission to control their own future.

The event featured some of the best-known figures in Alberta’s liberty and autonomy movement.

Speeches from Constitutional lawyer Jeffrey Rath, Freedom Convoy lawyer Keith Wilson, and Chris Scott, the Whistle Stop Café owner who defied lockdown orders and became a symbol of resistance, drew the loudest cheers of the day.

Organizers emphasized that their movement is non-partisan and lawful—focused on educating Albertans about their constitutional rights and pushing for genuine political reform rather than protest for protest’s sake.

For years, the federal government’s encroachment on Alberta’s energy, economy, and culture has inflamed anger across the province. Saturday’s rally proved that frustration has evolved into organized momentum.

From Medicine Hat to Fort McMurray, people drove hours to stand shoulder-to-shoulder and declare that Alberta’s future won’t be dictated from Ottawa. It's theirs to choose.

Alberta's independence movement is here to stay, with attendance numbers proving its growing momentum.