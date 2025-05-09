'We're here to speak the truth': Pro-life marchers rally in Ottawa

On Parliament Hill in Ottawa, thousands gathered on Thursday for the annual pro-life march — a movement that continues to grow despite being sidelined by Canada’s Liberal government and legacy media.

Rebel News was there not just to cover the event, but to give a platform to those who feel silenced.

“We’re here for all human rights, from conception,” said one demonstrator. “Unfortunately, we don’t respect the pre-born. We say we care about human rights, about Indigenous rights, black lives, and disability rights, but the most vulnerable — those in the womb — are completely ignored. That’s not rooted in truth.”

Attendees spoke out against the efforts by former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government to strip charitable status from pro-life organizations.

“He’s under demonic influence, to tell you the truth,” one woman stated. “We give everything away for free. We ask nothing from the government — and yet he targets us.”

Garnett Genuis, a Conservative MP from Alberta, contrasted the parties: “The Liberals are threatening charitable status of religious organizations... I don’t think people should have charitable status threatened on the basis of anything... That commitment to freedom... really is in sharp contrast with where the Liberals are.”

The crowd expressed deep concern over both abortion and the expansion of the Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program.

“MAID is despicable,” said one attendee. “We’ve lost respect for our elderly, for veterans. We’re destroying ourselves.”

As one woman concluded: “I’ve met countless women who had abortions and carry that pain for life. They never forget. This is why we’re here, because every life matters, even the ones we never got to meet.”