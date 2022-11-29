BREAKING: Western University rescinds COVID-19 vaccine booster mandate

Administration officials at Western University have formally revoked the school's COVID-19 boosted mandate it arbitrarily placed on all staff, students and visitors to campus in late August 2022.

In an update issued to its community, Western’s vice-president of operations and finance says, “Based on the latest consultation with our medical experts and local public health, we are revoking our vaccination policy and will no longer require students, employees, and visitors to be vaccinated to come to campus.”

.@WesternU just lifted its vaccine mandate, something that never should have happened in the first place.https://t.co/vgnZ40bbpm — Dr. Julie Ponesse (@DrJuliePonesse) November 29, 2022

In the next breath, Western promotes vaccination as the “best defence” against severe COVID-19 illness and hospitalization. “Masks will still be required in instructional spaces in the winter term after the December break,” the statement continues.

It’s been one week since Western announced its booster mandate, a policy that’s been criticized by lawyers, doctors, professors andWestern students.



Dr. Martha Fulford, Bruce Pardy, Prof. Julie Ponesse, and Kendra Hancock joined The @AndrewLawton Show: https://t.co/tMLXtDDHBJ pic.twitter.com/Q4NgkAfH6p — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) August 31, 2022

Western has been ground zero in the battle for medical freedom and bodily autonomy in Canadian academia. Dr. Julie Ponesse was terminated from her position as an ethics professor after 20 years following her decision to resist the school's COVID-19 vaccine mandate when it was first introduced in the fall of 2021.

Ponesse explained her opposition to Western's vaccine mandate in a tearful video posted to her YouTube page, which went viral across the globe.

‼️This is — without a doubt — the best articulation as to the ethical problem posed by mandatory vaccines or vaccine passports.



Dr. Julie Ponesse explains the dilemma in a persuasive manner.



Watch the whole 4 minute video, split across 3 segments in this thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/zAzzfXw9dP — David Anber, Criminal Lawyer 🇨🇦 (@DavidAnber) September 8, 2021

After her dismissal, Ponesse became the Ethics Scholar at Canada's largest civil liberties charity, The Democracy Fund (TDF). The organization filed appeal documents challenging the legitimacy of the vaccination policy on November 21, says TDF lawyer Mark Joseph. The court originally dismissed the application made by TDF against Western University on September 24.

Since joining TDF, Ponesse has published a best-selling book, My Choice: The Ethical Case Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates.