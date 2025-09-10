Westmount seniors targeted by loud Islamist protests?

At the corner of Green Avenue and Maisonneuve Boulevard in Westmount, Quebec, another rally unfolded today, led by Iranian-born activist Mandana Javan, as demonstrators voiced growing frustration over what they call the “unchecked disruption” by Islamist protest groups in their neighbourhood.

“We’re not against protests,” Javan told us. “But when you scream into megaphones four to five times a week, right outside homes for the elderly, that’s no longer protest — it’s harassment.”

In a written statement, organizers warned that “freedom of expression does not give the right to verbally assault entire neighborhoods.”

Protesters shared stories of residents feeling increasingly unsafe. “I walk across the street and there’s chalk everywhere — slogans, symbols,” said one woman.

“The police just stand there. They’re doing nothing.” Another added, “People are afraid to wear a Jewish star. They’re taking mezuzahs off their doors. That’s not normal in Canada.”

Javan claims this has been going on for nearly two years.

“These demonstrations always end with collective street prayers, high decibels, and hate speech — antisemitic, anti-Western. Seniors in these buildings have lost peace, dignity, and sleep.”

The crowd expressed deep frustration with the city. “The police toss the hot potato — Madame Plante sends it to the province, the province sends it back,” said one woman. “It’s an abdication of responsibility.”

Others pointed to recent campus violence.

“Look what they did at McGill, Concordia — Molotovs, broken windows,” one woman said. “They never have permits. We pay taxes so laws are enforced. What’s going on here?”

Some attendees feared this was just the beginning. “They’re not debating. They’re not integrating. They impose,” said one woman, who claimed to have read Islamic texts herself. “Nobody voted for this. This is not democracy.”

Asked what keeps them going, one older protester answered simply: “We’re not scaredy-cats. We’re here for Quebec, for Canada, for our rights. Enough is enough.” As the gathering dispersed peacefully, many promised: “We’ll be back. Until someone listens.”