What are the Liberals' top 20 proposed 2023 policy resolutions?

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra talked about the Trudeau Liberal’s daydreams about what they want the government to do: their proposed 2023 policy resolutions.

“These resolutions are not considered a party policy unless they’ve earned majority support as a priority at a national convention. So these have been voted on by liberals across the country. These are the 20 ones that they like the best,” he explained.

He went over the first policy proposal:

“Combatting Disinformation in Canada” Sponsor: Liberal Party of Canada (British Columbia) Whereas the United Nations Secretary-General recognizes disinformation as an “existential risk to humanity.”

“Yeah, it's an existential risk to humanity just like climate change, just like COVID, just like we need gender reassignment surgery, just like your tax increase, whatever they wanna do, it's essential. You see it's an emergency and the UN says so. So it must be true,” said Ezra.

Whereas those who produce misinformation seek to undermine trust in people and institutions, including mainstream media and governments.

“Now, I disagree. First of all, you can disagree with and distrust government for good reasons. It's not misinformation, you just disagree with the establishment. And I think the establishment has done an impressive job of undermining their own credibility and their own trust, don't you think?”

Whereas one recent poll found 44% of Canadians believe much of the information from news organizations is false and 71% believe official government accounts of events are untrustworthy.

“So you mean to say that 29% of people still trust politicians? That is a shockingly high number of people who still trust, I guess those are liberal voters… And yeah, that's all their throat clearing, preamble. That's all their ‘because, because, because,’ here's what they want to do because of that. They have two points."

He read the first one:

Request the government provide additional public funds to support advertisement, free news and information reporting by Canadian media through an arm's length, nonpartisan mechanism.

“So, naturally, liberals want more money for their friends, more taxpayers' money. But why should it be, advertising-free or subscription free? Why, why can't they earn a living if you can't sell ads or sell subscriptions or crowd-fund like we do? Why should your hobby be called a job and bailed out by taxpayers? Just because the liberals like you? Why? I don't quite get it. The laugh is, they're already doing that. They're already handing out hundreds of millions of dollars a year. They're just not doing it in an arm's length, nonpartisan way.”

He continued by reading the second recommendation:

The government explore options to hold online information services accountable for the veracity of material published on their platforms and to limit publication only to material whose sources can be traced or to limit publication right now.

"It used to be that reporters would hold politicians to account. Citizens would hold politicians to account. We would all hold politicians to account. No longer. Don't you see, politicians will hold you to account. Politicians here will hold journalists to account. Politicians will tell reporters what is true or not about the politicians. Politicians will tell you what to believe or not. They'll demand to trace your information sources. What a laugh."