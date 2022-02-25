What do New Yorkers think about the Freedom Convoy?

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

On special assignment for Rebel News, Siobhan Brandman took to the streets of New York City to ask people how they felt about the Canadian truckers' Freedom Convoy movement and the government's response to the demonstrations in Ottawa.

Truck drivers in the United States have begun a similar convoy of their own to Washington D.C. ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1 to protest continued COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.

The U.S. trucker convoy, named the "People's Convoy" by organizers, hopes to reclaim liberties that have been stripped away in the name of COVID-19.

