What do Quebecers think about reviving pipelines and energy projects?

The looming threat of 25% tariffs on Canadian goods entering the U.S. has sparked concerns among Canadians about the future of the country's economy and energy policies.

Amid this economic uncertainty, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation as Liberal leader but remains in office, proroguing Parliament and delaying a possible election.

On the streets of Quebec City, opinions were divided on whether Quebec should revive energy projects, such as a new pipeline, to boost economic independence and explore new trading markets outside the U.S. Some people expressed strong support for developing domestic resources.

Premier Legault tells Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie there needs to be "social acceptability" to build pipelines through Quebec.



"If Danielle Smith or whoever table projects, we'll look at them," he says, "but we need to have social acceptability." pic.twitter.com/l0Sbu8KZxa — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 6, 2025

"Yes, especially today, it’s important to start, I think," said one resident. Another added, "It’s still an energy resource we have, and we’re doing nothing with it. It’s just sitting there."

Others emphasized the need for self-reliance. "We can’t rely only on electricity," one person stated, while another suggested that Canada should "make deals with all of Canada instead of arguing with the United States."

However, environmental concerns also played a key role in shaping public opinion. "We need to stop the oil," one respondent said. "We need to move on to something else."

Another individual chimed in, saying that "More and more, we’re making efforts to become carbon neutral, and now we’re throwing all that away because of Mr. Trump."

J’ai questionné le premier ministre @francoislegault pour savoir pourquoi il refuse de relancer GNL Québec et Énergie Est.pic.twitter.com/iRaZzMTOuO — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 6, 2025

The debate over pipelines also brought up questions about Quebec’s energy strategy and Premier François Legault’s leadership.

Some criticized Legault for lacking vision: "Legault has no project, he has no ideas in his head," one person remarked, while another noted, "Mr. Legault is a bit overwhelmed by events, or he is very badly advised."

Others stressed the importance of reducing dependence on the U.S. "We should have our refineries here. As long as we don’t, we’re not handling our own affairs," one respondent stated.

With the possibility of Mark Carney taking over as Liberal leader and the uncertainty surrounding a federal election, Quebecers remain divided on the best path forward.

While some see energy independence as a way to grow the economy, others argue that environmental concerns should take priority.