What does the average Canadian know about the World Economic Forum?
With the WEF Annual Meeting underway, Rebel News takes to the streets of Calgary to find out how much people actually know about the World Economic Forum and its plans for your future.
The World Economic Forum is currently meeting in Davos, Switzerland, and we have a team of reporters on the ground to bring you live updates from the scene. Recently, we at Rebel News have released the first episode of our World Economic Forum docuseries, covering the underbelly of this globalist cabal.
With the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting underway, I wanted to take to the streets here in Calgary and find out how much people actually know about the World Economic Forum and the plans they have — which include all of us.
From trying to box us into tiny homes, to preventing us from eating meat, the World Economic Forum has truly stuck to the notion that "you will own nothing, and you will be happy."
See for yourself what these people think, and if you want to find out more about the World Economic Forum, head to WEFreports.com to see what’s happening right now, and ExposeTheReset.com to see our new docuseries on their plans for your future.
