What every Canadian should know about JD Vance, Trump's VP pick

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On the first day of the Republican National Convention on Monday, the party confirmed Donald Trump as its nominee. Earlier in the day, posting on social media, the former president announced his running mate and vice-presidential pick for the 2024 election: Senator JD Vance of Ohio.

Like Trump, Vance, 39, is something of an outsider to the Republican establishment, supporting a brand of populist conservatism that runs counter to some traditional GOP policy positions.

A patriotism so healthy that it spends far more time on the Ukraine than Canada, and far more focus on your fellow Christians than the Biden administration, which has seen an explosion of needless suffering amongst your fellow citizens. What a joke. https://t.co/Kd4235eZdq — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 20, 2022

He grew up in poverty and detailed his troubled childhood in his bestselling 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy. Vance joined the Marine Corps after graduating high school, serving as a public affairs marine during the war in Iraq. The Ohio native was at one time a critic of Trump but changed his tune ahead of his U.S. Senate campaign in 2022.

But what does JD Vance think of Canada? Well, he criticized Americans who cared more about U.S. relations with Ukraine than Canada before Russia invaded. Vance also weighed in on the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest, which saw Canadians from across the country travel to Ottawa in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and public health restrictions.

“The left’s hatred for these truckers is so revealing,” Vance wrote in response to an article about the protest on February 1, 2022.

The left’s hatred for these truckers is so revealing. https://t.co/S7vkwrOPjb — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 1, 2022

“This is wild,” Vance posted on February 8, 2022, as Ottawa police began deploying more tools to respond to the peaceful protest. Then-chief Peter Sloly announced the “increased ability to identify and target protesters and supporters of protesters,” which saw officers gather “financial, digital, vehicle registration, driver identification, insurance status and other related evidence.”

This is wild. Ottawa police using every tool available to shut down the peaceful trucker protest. https://t.co/bWzl52zy2N — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 8, 2022

Then, on February 14, 2022, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the Freedom Convoy, Vance wrote: “The Canadian truckers have killed zero people and are being treated like terrorists in their own country. 18 months ago, BLM rioters killed 20 people and were bailed out of prison by the future vice president of the United States. It's time for conservatives to get serious.”

Trudeau's decision to use the act was deemed unconstitutional by Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley, though Commissioner Paul Rouleau, who oversaw the non-binding Public Order Emergency Commission found the government justified in invoking the act.

The Canadian truckers have killed zero people and are being treated like terrorists in their own country.



18 months ago, BLM rioters killed 20 people and were bailed out of prison by the future vice president of the United States.



It's time for conservatives to get serious. https://t.co/UXweBsv9CA — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 14, 2022

As heavily armed riot police moved to clear the demonstration from the streets of Ottawa on February 18, 2022, Vance described how “What’s happening in Canada is a far greater assault on democracy than anything the Left has whined about the last few years. It could happen here if we don’t elect people who defend our voters.”

What’s happening in Canada is a far greater assault on democracy than anything the Left has whined about the last few years. It could happen here if we don’t elect people who defend our voters. https://t.co/YDgHnoLXrm — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 18, 2022

Vance, who was raised in a Protestant household but said he was “not an active participant” in any particular Christian denomination, converted to Catholicism and was baptized in 2019.

“What the hell is happening in Canada?” he wrote on social media in July 2021, responding to the burning of a Christian church. In May 2021, a story circulated alleging mass graves had been found at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia.

What the hell is happening in Canada? https://t.co/MD4KXSxTEv — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 9, 2021

No evidence has ever been provided to back that claim, as Rebel News explored in our documentary, Kamloops: The Buried Truth. A detailed list of the churches that have been attacked by vandals and/or arsonists has been compiled by True North.