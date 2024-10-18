What on earth have they done to Ireland?

It’s a small country — just 5 million people. But their government just announced they’ve handed out a whopping 775,000 passports this year alone!

What are they thinking? Well, that’s what I’m going to find out. I’m writing this from the airport in Canada before I hop on a night flight to Dublin, Ireland’s capital. I’ll land in the morning.

Of course some of those 775,000 passports are for indigenous Irish citizens. But Ireland is awash in migrants — including countless military-aged men who come in illegally every day.

They’re obviously not true refugees, and everyone knows it. But the Irish political establishment has made maximum immigration their top priority — and they smear anyone against it as “racist”.

Sound familiar?

They do some crazy things, too, like moving hundreds of migrants into small villages, literally turning the Irish into a minority in that community overnight. No consultation, no compromise, no transparency.

I’m trying to figure out what’s going on — and to see if there’s lessons we could learn from this, back home in Canada.

Between our videographer and me, the total cost of this trip will be about $1,800. If we were the CBC, we’d just bill the taxpayer, wouldn’t we? But of course, the CBC would never do a story about out-of-control immigration. Or if they did, it would be just to call everybody who opposes it racist.

I'll post my reports at www.MigrantReports.com, so please check it out.

P.S. One of the places we’re going to visit is the migrant plantation at Coolock, a neighbourhood in Dublin. The government is turning an old factory into an urban refugee camp, with more than 500 migrant men being put right in the middle of a residential Irish neighbourhood. When local Irish people protested, they sent out the riot squad. Well, yesterday someone — no-one knows who — torched the place. That’s how high passions are running. I’ll give you a report on what I can see (including using our drone camera.)

