What lies ahead for France's political future?

After documenting the resulting riots last night, I filmed a short video update reflecting on France’s new political reality and what it means for the future of the country.

x/thevoicealexa
It’s a tough day for a significant portion of the French population following yesterday’s surprising election results.

The far-left alliance, Nouveau Front Populaire, shocked everyone last night by winning the most seats in the National Assembly during yesterday’s runoff elections. An Antifa candidate was even elected!

They did this despite losing the popular vote to Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigration Rassemblement National party, which came third in total seats won. This was the result of 224 candidates withdrawing after the first round to concentrate votes behind the leftist coalition.

My work in France is not done yet. I will remain on the ground to talk with locals about their thoughts on the future of the nation. Do they believe this was a democratic outcome?

You can watch all my reports from France by visiting www.FranceOnFire.com (and help out by donating towards my reporting expenses).

I’ll also appear on tonight’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show at 8 p.m. EDT, to discuss what I saw during my time here. The show is only accessible to RebelNews+ subscribers, so click here to subscribe if you’re not yet a member.

News Analysis France France on Fire
