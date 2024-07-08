What lies ahead for France's political future?

x/thevoicealexa

It’s a tough day for a significant portion of the French population following yesterday’s surprising election results.

The far-left alliance, Nouveau Front Populaire, shocked everyone last night by winning the most seats in the National Assembly during yesterday’s runoff elections. An Antifa candidate was even elected!

They did this despite losing the popular vote to Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigration Rassemblement National party, which came third in total seats won. This was the result of 224 candidates withdrawing after the first round to concentrate votes behind the leftist coalition.

After documenting the resulting riots last night, I filmed a short video update reflecting on France’s new political reality and what it means for the future of the country.

FRANCE ELECTION 🇫🇷 UPDATE!



Marine Le Pen's party came in third place despite receiving the most votes due to a collaboration between the far-left, Islamists and establishment centre.



I'm still here on the ground to talk to the locals for their thoughts on the future of the… pic.twitter.com/EjDYULNzbG — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 8, 2024

My work in France is not done yet. I will remain on the ground to talk with locals about their thoughts on the future of the nation. Do they believe this was a democratic outcome?

You can watch all my reports from France by visiting www.FranceOnFire.com

I'll also appear on tonight's episode of The Ezra Levant Show at 8 p.m. EDT, to discuss what I saw during my time here.