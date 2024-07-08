What lies ahead for France's political future?
After documenting the resulting riots last night, I filmed a short video update reflecting on France’s new political reality and what it means for the future of the country.
It’s a tough day for a significant portion of the French population following yesterday’s surprising election results.
The far-left alliance, Nouveau Front Populaire, shocked everyone last night by winning the most seats in the National Assembly during yesterday’s runoff elections. An Antifa candidate was even elected!
They did this despite losing the popular vote to Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigration Rassemblement National party, which came third in total seats won. This was the result of 224 candidates withdrawing after the first round to concentrate votes behind the leftist coalition.
After documenting the resulting riots last night, I filmed a short video update reflecting on France’s new political reality and what it means for the future of the country.
FRANCE ELECTION 🇫🇷 UPDATE!— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 8, 2024
Marine Le Pen's party came in third place despite receiving the most votes due to a collaboration between the far-left, Islamists and establishment centre.
I'm still here on the ground to talk to the locals for their thoughts on the future of the… pic.twitter.com/EjDYULNzbG
My work in France is not done yet. I will remain on the ground to talk with locals about their thoughts on the future of the nation. Do they believe this was a democratic outcome?
You can watch all my reports from France by visiting www.FranceOnFire.com (and help out by donating towards my reporting expenses).
I’ll also appear on tonight’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show at 8 p.m. EDT, to discuss what I saw during my time here. The show is only accessible to RebelNews+ subscribers, so click here to subscribe if you’re not yet a member.
TONIGHT: @ThevoiceAlexa from Paris, joins guest host @TheMenzoid on The Ezra Levant Show for a look at the fallout from France's election which saw a radical far-left coalition capture the most seats ahead of Marine Le Pen's anti-mass immigration party. https://t.co/3w9R22NTtu pic.twitter.com/t7COLQkQQU— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 8, 2024
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.