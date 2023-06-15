What makes Laurence Fox a true conservative?
Ezra Levant spoke with Laurence about his stance on the Union Jack being replaced by the ‘progressive migraine flag’, mass immigration into the UK and the ‘climate scam’ being manufactured by all political parties.
This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on June 14, 2023.
On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Laurence Fox, leader of The Reclaim Party in the United Kingdom. He spoke on running for member of Parliament in Boris Johnson's old riding and explained what he believes makes him a true conservative.
Laurence started the conversation by speaking about his view on the progressive pride flag taking over the streets of England:
You know, just about as you saw yesterday with the way that our wonderful beautiful flag which both of my grandfathers were wounded fighting for is being replaced, all the way down the main shopping street in London with this vile progressive migraine flag. And the Union Jack was cast to the ground. So I've got a feeling we're under occupation actually in the UK.
Ezra played a video of workers taking down the Union Jack in a public street and replacing it with pride flags, in which the person filming said “You’re taking down the wrong flag!” and the worker replied, “I know that.”
“I think there's something deeply depressing about people who say yes, I know what I'm doing is wrong, but I will take down the flag in my own country and drop it in the dirt because the high-ups told me to, I think that was a very sad scene there. It was a tragic scene,” said Ezra.
Laurence agreed, and went on to talk about other issues where he will take a firm, conservative stance even if he is standing alone:
I want to talk to say the quiet part out loud in this by-election, which is to turn around and say we have an uncontrolled immigration problem in our country. We had over 700,000 migrants into this country… The newspapers may not wish to talk about it and the Conservatives may not wish to talk about it, but I'm going to talk about it.
I'm also going to talk about the fact that this climate scam, which is being foisted on us day in and day out, all of the parties have this embedded into their manifestos that we're heading towards five minutes to midnight before the planet is somehow subsumed by the giant sun monster. It's absolute rubbish.
