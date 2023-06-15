What makes Laurence Fox a true conservative?

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on June 14, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Laurence Fox, leader of The Reclaim Party in the United Kingdom. He spoke on running for member of Parliament in Boris Johnson's old riding and explained what he believes makes him a true conservative.

Laurence started the conversation by speaking about his view on the progressive pride flag taking over the streets of England:

You know, just about as you saw yesterday with the way that our wonderful beautiful flag which both of my grandfathers were wounded fighting for is being replaced, all the way down the main shopping street in London with this vile progressive migraine flag. And the Union Jack was cast to the ground. So I've got a feeling we're under occupation actually in the UK.

Ezra played a video of workers taking down the Union Jack in a public street and replacing it with pride flags, in which the person filming said “You’re taking down the wrong flag!” and the worker replied, “I know that.”

“I think there's something deeply depressing about people who say yes, I know what I'm doing is wrong, but I will take down the flag in my own country and drop it in the dirt because the high-ups told me to, I think that was a very sad scene there. It was a tragic scene,” said Ezra.

Laurence agreed, and went on to talk about other issues where he will take a firm, conservative stance even if he is standing alone: