What's Trump's real plan for Alberta's oilsands?

Premier Smith pointed out that President Trump's proposed 10% tariffs on Canadian energy instead of 25% like other goods signifies the critical nature of Canadian oil for the United States.

  |   March 07, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Derek Fildebrandt of the Western Standard discussed President Trump's plan for Alberta's oilsands.

The president previously floated the idea of reviving the Keystone XL pipeline project that was cancelled by the Biden administration. However President Trump has also repeatedly threatened to impose a 10% tariff on Canadian oil as well, although he walked back the threat yesterday.

Fildebrandt commented on the back-and-forth nature of Trump's messaging surrounding Canadian energy and what his real plans could be.

"I'm not sure there is understanding it," he said. "There's a 'mad dog' theory of Trump, that he's just throwing us off and softening us up, but I'm not seeing any strategy in this," he added.

Speaking specifically on Trump's tariff threats on Canadian oil, Fildebrandt was perplexed by Trump's thought process.

"It's not good for American refineries, it's not good for American energy independence...it doesn't square with Keystone XL, I'm just not seeing any strategy here," he said.

President Trump announced on Thursday that he would be scaling back some tariffs for Canada until at least April 2.

