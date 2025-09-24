WATCH: What the media REFUSE to tell you about the Netanyahu protests

Heartbroken hostage families protest outside the Israeli Prime Minister’s home — but their demands are often contradictory, and the story is frequently misrepresented to push an anti-Israel agenda.

Avi Yemini
  |   September 24, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

I came to the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem to see for myself what this protest was really about.

In Australia, the mainstream media would have you believe these demonstrators are just another branch of the anti-Israel mob. But that’s not what I found.

Here, the families of hostages — some are still alive, others murdered — are camping outside Benjamin Netanyahu’s home, begging for a deal to bring their loved ones back.

Their message isn’t about condemning Israel or supporting Hamas. It’s a plea to “stop the war” and secure the release of those still held in Gaza.

The father of hostage Matan Angrest said his son was kidnapped and tortured with “electricity power supply and torture,” according to fellow hostages. “But there is (sic) hostages who are alive and we have to save them,” he added.

He said that a full ceasefire and “complete deal” is the only way forward. “We placed near prime minister house and ask him to make a complete deal stop the war,” he explained. “We know that only with a complete deal we can release them.”

When I asked others about whether Hamas could be trusted to honour such an agreement, one said “I don’t know ... ask Hamas. This war cannot last forever. It has to stop and it will be stopped only by agreement.”

Israel’s government maintains that Hamas refuses to release hostages or disarm, conditions it says are essential before any ceasefire.

But these families aren’t interested in geopolitics. Their fight is much more personal. They believe that ending the war is the only chance to bring their loved ones home, no matter what the headlines in Australia say.

Please help us tell the world the truth about Israel!

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

