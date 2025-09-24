WATCH: What the media REFUSE to tell you about the Netanyahu protests

I came to the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem to see for myself what this protest was really about.

In Australia, the mainstream media would have you believe these demonstrators are just another branch of the anti-Israel mob. But that’s not what I found.

Here, the families of hostages — some are still alive, others murdered — are camping outside Benjamin Netanyahu’s home, begging for a deal to bring their loved ones back.

Their message isn’t about condemning Israel or supporting Hamas. It’s a plea to “stop the war” and secure the release of those still held in Gaza.

The father of hostage Matan Angrest said his son was kidnapped and tortured with “electricity power supply and torture,” according to fellow hostages. “But there is (sic) hostages who are alive and we have to save them,” he added.

🔴 LIVE: Protest Erupts Outside Netanyahu’s Residence in Jerusalem — https://t.co/MoqQa5Aa2a https://t.co/fSXdfFLghv — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 18, 2025

He said that a full ceasefire and “complete deal” is the only way forward. “We placed near prime minister house and ask him to make a complete deal stop the war,” he explained. “We know that only with a complete deal we can release them.”

When I asked others about whether Hamas could be trusted to honour such an agreement, one said “I don’t know ... ask Hamas. This war cannot last forever. It has to stop and it will be stopped only by agreement.”

Israel’s government maintains that Hamas refuses to release hostages or disarm, conditions it says are essential before any ceasefire.

But these families aren’t interested in geopolitics. Their fight is much more personal. They believe that ending the war is the only chance to bring their loved ones home, no matter what the headlines in Australia say.