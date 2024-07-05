What to expect after Keir Starmer's win in UK election

E-transfer (Canada):

On this gray, dreary morning after the United Kingdom's election, Nigel Farage's Reform UK party fell short of its projected number of seats, capturing four of Britain's 650 parliamentary seats.

But the most terrifying news of the night came out this morning; there are now five MPs who ran on a pro-Hamas platform, each running as an independent, including the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. They won in ethnic enclaves where there is voting-by-religion in the U.K.

You have more Islamist MPs in the British Parliament now than you have Reform MPs. It's one of the quirks of the first past the post voting system, where Nigel Farage's party received millions of votes but only four seats. Labour, meanwhile, picked up two thirds of the seats with just a third of the vote.

There's no use complaining about it — the question is what to do? I fear that the new prime minister, Keir Starmer, will be a hard-left activist PM despite his lack of a mandate. He's got the power, and that's all communists care about.

Expect more censorship and more Islamism, as Keir Starmer seeks to stop the draining of votes to his left. Expect the U.K. to change its foreign policy towards Israel, to bring in more grievance-based, ethnic-based law. I think you'll see more environmental extremism, and of course they're going to move on 15-minute cities and digital currencies.

I fear for the U.K. over the next five years, and there will be a tipping point at which it doesn't matter if you cut off immigration because you've already lost control of the country. That was Nigel Farage's chief policy in this election, stop mass migration.

I don't know if it will stop under Keir Starmer, because I think every other force in this country is calling for more of it.

And so, I'm leaving the U.K. and returning to Canada a little depressed and carrying a warning of where our nation will be in five years if we continue down Britain's path.